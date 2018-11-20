हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttarakhand civic polls

Uttarakhand civic body polls counting day Live: BJP vs Congress in prestige battle

The results - one way or the other - may well reflect how the BJP government under Trivendra Singh Rawat has fared since coming to power in March of 2017.

Photo courtesy: ANI

Dehradun: Both BJP and Congress would be hoping for a 'Terrific Tuesday' as counting of votes cast in Uttarakhand's civic polls began two days after polling in 84 urban local bodies (ULB).

Seen as a verdict on how the ruling BJP is performing, the results could show the mirror to the Trivendra Singh Rawat government which came to power in March of last year. The BJP had won 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in the state in March last year to storm to power. Political observers feel that the urban local body election is going to be a high-stakes battle for the ruling party as it has to match its own impressive performance of the assembly elections last year.

The BJP had upstaged Harish Rawat's Congress government in the state. Congress would now be hoping that its work in the opposition - first time here since 2012 - helps it regain some foothold in the hill state through a positive result in these civic polls.

Here are the live and latest updates from counting day:

* 60% votes had been cast in Sunday's polling to seal the fate of 4,978 candidates across 82 ULBs.

* There are 23.53 lakh voters in all with 12.20 lakh male voters and 11.33 lakh women voters. In the state, 1258 centres, 2265 polling stations, 107 zones, and 282 sectors had been created for voting. Besides this, 52 Strong Rooms have also been made where ballot boxes will be kept under tight security.

* Around 10,000 police personnel, 4,000 home guards, 2,000 PRD jawans and 25 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) were deployed in cities and towns.

