Uttarakhand Class 10th board Result 2018, Class 12th board Result 2018 declared on ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Saturday announced the Uttarakhand Examination Class 10 Board Result 2018, Class 11th and Class 12th Examination Result 2018 at 11 am. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the results on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. The result can also be accessed on uttarakhand.indiaresults.com.

UK Board exams are usually held by the Board of School Education Uttarakhand in March and April 2018. This year, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10th exams from March 6 to March 24 and Uttarakhand Class 12th examination from March 5 to March 24. There is a unified structure for secondary education and training that is followed by the Uttarakhand Department of education.

Nearly 8 lakh students appeared for the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) Class 10th exams.

How to check Uttarakhand Board Result, Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link which says UK Board Result 2018, Uttarakhand Board Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download and save the UK 10th Result 2018, UK 12th Result 2018 for future reference.

A total of 1,32,381 students had appeared for the Uttarakhand Class 12th Examination this year. Last year, a total of 145914 students had taken the Class 12th examination.