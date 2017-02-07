Uttarakhand earthquake: 'Pray for everyone's safety', tweets PM Narendra Modi, reviews situation
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation shortly after a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter Scale hit northern part of the country late on Monday.
"Spoke to officials & took stock of the situation in the wake of the earthquake felt in various parts of North India," PM Modi had tweeted.
"PMO is in touch with officials in Uttarakhand, which is the epicentre of the quake. I pray for everyone's safety & well being," he said in another tweet.
PMO is in touch with officials in Uttarakhand, which is the epicentre of the quake. I pray for everyone's safety & wellbeing.
The reactions from PM Modi came shortly after moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter scale hit Uttarakhand, tremors of which were felt in Delhi and other parts of northern India.
Apart from Delhi, tremors were also felt in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.
The earthquake reportedly struck Rudraprayag at a depth of 10km at 10:33pm.
The epicentre of the quake was Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand, said JL Gautam, Operations head at the National Seismological Bureau, a unit of Ministry of Earth Sciences. "The depth of the quake was 33 km and it occurred at 10.33 PM," he said.
Uttarakhand, which falls in the Himalayan belt, is known for high seismic activities. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.
NDRF has been put on high alert so as to deal with any untoward incident.
(With PTI inputs)
