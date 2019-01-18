हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: Ex-BJP state secretary Sanjay Kumar granted interim relief from arrest in rape case

On November 4, 2018, Kumar, accused of sexual harassment by a woman, was removed from his post by the BJP.

Uttarakhand: Ex-BJP state secretary Sanjay Kumar granted interim relief from arrest in rape case

The Nainital High Court on Thursday granted interim relief from arrest to Uttarakhand's former BJP secretary Sanjay Kumar in a rape case against him.

On November 4, 2018, Kumar, accused of sexual harassment by a woman, was removed from his post by the BJP.

According to ANI, the action against Kumar was taken as the central leadership of the party is highly concerned about the image of the party after the allegations surfaced.

The charges of sexual harassment against Kumar were discussed during a meeting during which it was suggested that he should be immediately removed from his post.

The decision taken by the BJP top brass was conveyed to the state unit leaders in Uttrakhand.

After Kumar was accused of sexual harassment, severe protests had erupted in Uttarakhand. 

The BJP high command had summoned Kumar to New Delhi over the issue. When he reached Delhi, Kumar was apprised of the decision taken by the BJP top brass. 

Tags:
UttarakhandUttarakhand rape caseSanjay Kumar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close