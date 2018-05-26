Uttarakhand results 2018: Kajal Prajapati tops Class 10, Divyanshi Raj tops Class 12 exams

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Saturday announced the Uttarakhand Examination Class 10 Board Result 2018, and Class 12th Examination Result 2018 at 11 am. Kajal Prajapati has topped the class 10th exam with 98.40 per cent while Divyanshi Raj topped the class 12th exam with 98.40 per cent marks. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) announced the results on its official website ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in. The result can also be accessed on uttarakhand.indiaresults.com.

The pass percentage for Class 10 this year is 74.57 per cent. 68.96 per cent boys passed while 80 per cent of the girls passed the exam. 146,166 had appeared for the class 10 exam this year. For Class 12th, the pass percentage year is 78.97 per cent. 75.03 per cent boys passed while 82.83 per cent of the girls passed the exam. 1,30,094 had appeared for the class 12 exam this year.

UK Board exams are usually held by the Board of School Education Uttarakhand in March and April 2018. This year, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education UBSE conducted the Uttarakhand Class 10th exams from March 6 to March 24 and Uttarakhand Class 12th examination from March 5 to March 24. There is a unified structure for secondary education and training that is followed by the Uttarakhand Department of education.

How to check Uttarakhand Board Result, Uttarakhand 10th Result 2018, Uttarakhand 12th Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website ubse.uk.gov.in or uaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the link which says UK Board Result 2018, Uttarakhand Board Result 2018

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download and save the UK 10th Result 2018, UK 12th Result 2018 for future reference.

Last year, a total of 145914 students had taken the Class 12th examination.