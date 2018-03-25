Uzbek ladies sings 'Shanti Mantra' at Hindi Baatcheet Club inauguration in Tashkent

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 25, 2018, 22:41 PM IST
Uzbek ladies sings &#039;Shanti Mantra&#039; at Hindi Baatcheet Club inauguration in Tashkent

Tashkent: Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar, who is currently in Uzbekistan, on Sunday tweeted a video of Uzbek ladies singing 'Shanti Mantra' at the inauguration of Hindi Baatcheet Club in Tashkent.

In July 2015, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Central Asian country said that importance of Hindi was set to increase with India marching rapidly towards economic prosperity.

Talking about ties between India and Uzbekistan, PM Modi said people-to-people contact was the foundation for relations between any countries where language and culture also play an important role.

He had also released the first Uzbek-Hindi dictionary along with his Uzbek counterpart and others.

