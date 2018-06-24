हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vadodara

Vadodara school murder: Class 9 student found dead with multiple stab wounds in toilet, senior pupil arrested

The 14-year-old boy, a Class 9 student, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the washroom of the school on Friday.

Vadodara school murder: Class 9 student found dead with multiple stab wounds in toilet, senior pupil arrested
Representational image

Vadodara: Gujarat Police on Saturday arrested a Class 10 boy for allegedly killing a junior student in a school, an official said on Saturday. The accused, 17, has been held under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The 14-year-old boy, a Class 9 student, was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the washroom of the school on Friday. The victim had 10 stab wounds on his body, Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) R S Bhagora had said.

The accused, a student of the same school located in Baranpora area, was held in Valsad town in South Gujarat late on Friday, Vadodara police Commissioner Manoj Sashidhar told PTI. The teen accused has reportedly confessed that to killing his junior, who had taken admission a week ago.

Reports suggest that the accused had planned the murder after teachers scolded him for not getting his homework to school. He allegedly wanted the administration to shut the school.

The accused came under light after he was spotted in CCTV footage entering the washroom along with the victim.

The victim was staying with his maternal uncle in Vadodara, while his parents live in Gujarat's Anand town, the police had said.

The killing was a grim reminder of the murder of a seven-year-old student in Gurgaon last year. The victim was found in a pool of blood, with his throat slit, in his school's washroom on September 8, 2017.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
VadodaraVadodara MurderVadodara student murderGujarat police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close