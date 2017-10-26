Vaghela demands pre-release screening of Padmavati, warns of violence

Amid his offensive against the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), veteran Gujarat politician Shankersinh Vaghela has taken up a cause of the kshatriya community, demanding a pre-release screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming movie Padmavati.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the former Congress leader raised concerns over alleged distortion of facts in the movie and demanded that the movie be screened for Hindu and kshatriya leaders before its release on December 1.

"As the movie is expected to be released on December 1, I want Bhansali to first show it to Hindu as well as Kshatriya leaders as people suspect that some facts have been distorted and presented in a wrong way in the movie," he said.

Vaghela said one cannot tamper with historical facts and present them as per one's wishes to get "cheap publicity".

He further warned that the movie might lead to violence in Gujarat. Issuing a warning of sorts, he offered an "advance" apology to cinema goers for possible violence over the movie.

"If the movie is released without pre-screening, Gujarat will witness violent protests and law and order may go out of control. I apologise to the cinema owners in advance if people take law into their hands," the former Gujarat chief minister said.

After parting ways with the Congress, Vaghela launched his own political front, Jan Vikalp Morcha, which is slated to contest on all 182 seats in Gujarat Assembly elections. Jan Vikalp Morcha will contest the polls on tractor symbol of All India Hindustan Congress Party.

JVM, which has already started campaigning in Gujarat, writes on its website, “Why should the BJP or the Congress be the only options?”

Earlier in July 2017, Vaghela revolted against Congress and quit the party after being denied free-hand in state election campaign.

Padmavati is a much-awaited movie starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Singh in lead roles. The first song of the movie was released on Wednesday, and has been popular on social media since then. The grandeur of the movie and the look of the actors have also been lauded on social media.

(With PTI inputs)