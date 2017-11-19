Vande Mataram College row: Akali Dal gives 3-day ultimatum to change name to Dyal Singh

NEW DELHI: The controversial move of Delhi University's Dyal Singh Evening College renaming itself as Vande Mataram College has now come under fire from the Akali Dal.

“We hold high regards for Vande Mataram but nobody has the right to change the name and kill Dyal Singh Majithia's legacy,” Akali leader Manjinder Sirsa on Sunday.

The party has now given a three-day notice to the college to revert back to it's original name.

“We have given the governing body an ultimatum of 3 days,” said Sirsa.

The evening college became a full-fledged day college. With the new development, came a new name – Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya (College).

“Notification was issued that Executive Council approved Dyal Singh evening college becoming a full-fledged day college. Then we had to give it a new and inspiring name, we decided it should be 'Vande Mataram Mahavidyalaya',” Amitabh Sinha, chairman of college's governing body.

The move has sparked a controversy.