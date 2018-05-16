Varanasi flyover collapse: SP workers protest, demand high-level probe

Lucknow: A large group of Samajwadi Party workers on Tuesday staged a protest at the site where a portion of an under-construction flyover in Varanasi collapsed. Armed with banners and placards, they demanded that the state government finds out what led to the accident which claimed 18 lives.

The SP workers called out the BJP state government and demanded that a high-level probe be constituted to investigate what caused a part of the flyover to come down on Tuesday evening. "So many lives were lost for no reason at all. Was there some sort of mismanagement? The government needs to get to the bottom of it," said one of the protestors.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has already announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation for families of those who died in the incident. He had said on Tuesday that he had directed local officials to speed up rescue and relief work. Five teams of NDRF were deployed while hospitals in the area were also put on alert.

Several vehicles trapped underneath the debris were taken out between Tuesday and Wednesday. Eyewitness accounts recounted the horror through Wednesday and said scenes of utter chaos had followed the tragedy.