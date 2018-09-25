Varanasi: Security forces deployed in BHU after scuffle between Sir Sunderlal hospital doctors, patient's kin

The security in Varanasi's Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was heightened on Tuesday, a day after a scuffle broke out between junior doctors of Sir Sunderlal hospital and the kin of a patient.

The security forces were deployed at BHU after the scuffle broke out. However, the reason for the scuffle hasn't been ascertained yet. One person has been detained following the scuffle. The police has said that the situation has been brought under control.

"The situation is under control. We will collect CCTV footage to identify the culprits.We have detained one person," said the police.