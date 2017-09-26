close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Varun Gandhi counters Modi govt, says don't deport Rohingya Muslims

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court not to interfere in the Rohingya issue.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 16:04
Varun Gandhi counters Modi govt, says don&#039;t deport Rohingya Muslims

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi's appeal to provide shelter to the “illegal” Rohingya Muslim refugees residing in India, hasn't gone down well with the government, with Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir saying, national interest should come first.

Gandhi, in an opinion piece published in a Hindi daily, called for not deporting Rohingyas from India, saying that the country should continue to provide them shelter.

In his article, the BJP MP urged the government to look back into India's rich history of helping the refugees and help the Rohingyas.

As the Member of Parliament from Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh came under severe criticism, he took to Twitter to express his views on his article.

“As for the Rohingyas, I've called for empathy, leading potentially to asylum, while vetting each applicant for national security concerns,” Gandhi tweeted.

“My recent piece focused primarily on defining India's asylum policy, with clear demarcations on how we would accept refugees,” his anotehr tweet said.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had last week reiterated that government is firm in its decision to deport Rohingya Muslim refugees to Myanmar.

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court not to interfere in the Rohingya issue as the move to deport them was a policy decision in the country's larger interests and that some of them were linked to Pakistani spy agency ISI and other terrorist groups.

The government had informed the Parliament on August 9 that according to available data, more than 14,000 Rohingyas, registered with the UNHCR, were staying in India.

However, some inputs indicate that around 40,000 undocumented Rohingyas were staying in India, mostly in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan regions.

TAGS

Varun GandhiRohingya Muslim refugeesBharatiya Janata PartyBJPHansraj Ahir

From Zee News

Ziox launches Astra Curve 4G smartphone at Rs 7,299
Gadgets

Ziox launches Astra Curve 4G smartphone at Rs 7,299

Burqa-clad woman caught on CCTV, cops probe if she&#039;s Honeypreet
India

Burqa-clad woman caught on CCTV, cops probe if she's H...

India

UNSC must use sanctions as weapon against terror funding in...

Judicial probe ordered into Banaras Hindu University violence: Uttar Pradesh govt
Uttar Pradesh

Judicial probe ordered into Banaras Hindu University violen...

WorldAsia

US wants to solve North Korea crisis diplomatically: Jim Ma...

China says war on Korean peninsula would have `no winners
WorldAsia

China says war on Korean peninsula would have `no winners

Pakistan spy accuses intelligence bureau of &#039;protecting&#039; terrorists: Report
World

Pakistan spy accuses intelligence bureau of 'protectin...

Nokia 8 launched in India: Know about price, features and specifications
Gadgets

Nokia 8 launched in India: Know about price, features and s...

&#039;Magic dust&#039; may help develop powerful supercomputers
Science

'Magic dust' may help develop powerful supercompu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

A better future for our women

Resisting paranoia key to keeping schoolchildren safe

BHU row: When did protest against molestation become anti-national?

In the shoes of the Governor

DNA Edit | Power points: Swaraj’s speech breached through Pakistan’s bulwark