Vasundhara Raje conducts aerial survey of flood-hit Jalore

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday conducted an aerial survey of Jalore district which is facing a flood-like situation for over a week.

District Collector L N Soni and other officials accompanied the chief minister.

After the field visit, Raje is scheduled to hold a meeting with district officers.

Normal life in Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts has been badly affected for over a week due to heavy downpour.

Jalore is the worst-hit district where more than 12,000 people have been relocated to safer areas.

The Army and teams of NDRF and SDRF have rescued many people from low-lying areas.