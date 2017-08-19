close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Vehicle rolls down in gorge in J&K's Ramban, nine school children injured

A Maruti van, carrying school children to home from the school, skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge near Sandokhu Morh in Batote belt of the district, a police officer said.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 18:10

Jammu: Nine school children were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday.

A Maruti van, carrying school children to home from the school, skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge near Sandokhu Morh in Batote belt of the district, a police officer said.

Seven children were discharged after treatment, while two have been shifted to a hospital in Kud, he said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the incident, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered at the Batote Police Station.

TAGS

Jammu & KasmirSrinagarschoolVehicleaccident

From Zee News

Owner gives bright pink vests to hens for road safety
World

Owner gives bright pink vests to hens for road safety

Donald Trump weighing options for new South Asia strategy: White House
World

Donald Trump weighing options for new South Asia strategy:...

EuropeWorld

Finland suspect an asylum seeker, targeted women: Police

Pakistan&#039;s &#039;Mother Teresa&#039; Dr Ruth Pfau laid to rest in Karachi
WorldAsia

Pakistan's 'Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Pfau laid...

World

Terror cell behind Spain attacks 'dismantled': In...

Tamil NaduIndia

Tamil Nadu: Coast Guard reviews operational preparedness of...

India

Rashtrapati Bhavan should be accessible to maximum number o...

Turkey slams &#039;arrogant&#039; German reaction to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan poll call
EuropeWorldAsia

Turkey slams 'arrogant' German reaction to Presid...

Delhi

CFSL team to visit Sunanda's suite again: Leela Hotel...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Crisis in environmental health: Individual efforts can go a long way in reducing air and water pollution

Suicide of reason: The travails and tyrannies of liberalism

Freedom for CEOs: Is it a mirage at India Inc?

DNA Edit: Murthy vs CEO at infosys: Vishal Sikka’s resignation is an outcome of a culture clash

Barcelona terror attacks: Weak Islamic State resorting to desperate measures?