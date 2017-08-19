Vehicle rolls down in gorge in J&K's Ramban, nine school children injured

Jammu: Nine school children were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge on Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday.

A Maruti van, carrying school children to home from the school, skidded off the road and rolled down into the gorge near Sandokhu Morh in Batote belt of the district, a police officer said.

Seven children were discharged after treatment, while two have been shifted to a hospital in Kud, he said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the incident, the officer said, adding that a case has been registered at the Batote Police Station.