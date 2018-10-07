हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Vehicles get stuck in Lahul-Spiti district after heavy snowfall, passengers rescued

A few vehicles were on Sunday stuck in Lahul-Spiti district after heavy snowfall hit the region.

File Image

A few vehicles were on Sunday stuck in Lahul-Spiti district after heavy snowfall hit the region.

All the passengers were later rescued and are now safe, news agency ANI reported. 

 

 

Earlier in September, Himachal Pradesh was reeling under heavy showers. 

Landslides were reported in several parts of the state with many roads getting blocked. 

Rivers in the state were flowing at danger levels with authorities on high alert.

IAF officials had rescued a total of 99 stranded persons, including 18 foreigners from various inaccessible areas of Himachal Pradesh including Lahaul, Spiti, Chhota Dara districts.

Over 1,000 persons were transported to safer places by roads. 

Meanwhile, Manali-Rohtang Pas route will be opened for tourists from Monday, Manali SDM Raman Garsanghi confirmed on Sunday.

It was closed due to recent snowfall in the region and tourists were not allowed to visit the spot.

(With agency inputs)

Himachal PradeshLahulSpitisnowfallrescue

