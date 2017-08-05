Venkaiah Naidu: A look into his incredible journey from Nellore to New Delhi

close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 20:01
New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu was on Saturday elected the 13th vice-president of India, defeating Oppositions' candidate Gopal Krishna Gandhi. Naidu is the third Telugu person who has occupied the key constitutional post after Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and V. V. Giri. 

The veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was handling the portfolios of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting in Narendra Modi-led NDA government. 

His early life: 

Born in Chavatapalem in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on July 1, 1949, Naidu had pursued his education from VR School and obtained a degree in politics and diplomatic studies from VR College. Later, he acquired a bachelor's degree in law with specialisation in international law from Andhra University College of Law, Visakhapatnam.  He was a swayamsevak in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and joined ABVP during his college days. Naidu was President of the Students Union, V.R. College, Nellore. In 1973-74, he was president of the Students Union of Andhra University Colleges. He came into limelight for his prominent role in the Jai Andhra Movement of 1972. The 68-year-old Naidu cut his political teeth during the "Emergency" of 1975-77 when he went underground against the government of Indira Gandhi and eventually was sent to the jail. 

He remained underground until his arrest, distributing anti-government literature in educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, travelling on a scooter along with a woman activist on pillion in a bid not to arouse suspicion. 

He was accused of disturbing a meeting of Sanjay Gandhi and handcuffed during transit from one jail to the other.

Political journey: 

A key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, Naidu hit the national scene when he was one of the prominent opposition spokespersons along with S. Jaipal Reddy, who was then in Janata Party, during the campaign by N.T. Rama Rao after his dismissal as the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister by Indira Gandhi in the 1980s.

Even though the Bharatiya Janata Party was on a weak wicket in southern India, Naidu embraced it tightly. 

A quick-witted and effective communicator steeped in RSS/BJP ideology, Naidu rose through the ranks to become the party President and a Union Minister. 

Naidu has been a troubleshooter for the government as also one of its best communicators with his alliterative and catchy one-liners. He has friends across political parties. It will help him as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha where the BJP still does not have a majority. 

Naidu is quick to respond to criticism from the opposition. 

He has handled key organizational assignments in the BJP and became its President in 2002.

Naidu had three continuous terms in the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka from 1998 to 2016, when he shifted to Rajasthan to get a fourth term. 

He was Rural Development Minister during the first NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, his inspiration along with senior party leader L.K. Advani. 

With Modi scripting BJP's success in 2014, Naidu described him as the most popular Indian leader, the most credible political personality and among the top 10 leaders of the world. He is credited with coining the acronym MODI - Making Of Developed India, a BJP favourite.

