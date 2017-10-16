Venkaiah Naidu for concerted global efforts to isolate countries sponsoring terror Venkaiah Naidu for concerted global efforts to isolate countries sponsoring terror

New Delhi: The global community should make concerted efforts to isolate the countries which sponsor terrorism, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday, underlining that nobody should be allowed to get away with acts of violence in the name of ideology.

He was addressing commandos of the National Security Guards (NSG) on the occasion of the force's 33rd Raising Day at its headquarters in Manesar near here.

Naidu said India faces a threat which is not limited to the border areas but has manifested in the hinterland also and that this requires constant reviewing and enhancement of operational capabilities.

He asked the elite commando force to embrace latest technology, develop specialist skills and upgrade and hone their operational preparedness.

"There is nothing like good terrorists and bad terrorists and terrorism knows no religion or boundaries. Nobody should be allowed to get away with acts of violence in the name of ideology," Naidu said.

"The international community has to launch a concerted effort to isolate states which are sponsoring terrorism," the vice president emphasised, without naming any country but apparently referring to Pakistan.

In the recent years, he said, terrorist incidents have increased world over and some of the attacks have occurred at places which never experienced such events and perhaps least expected them.

The United Nations should see "the conclusion of a comprehensive convention on suppression of international terrorism, regarding which a proposal had been made by India in 1996 and is still pending.

Naidu said India has been facing the menace of terrorism for the past three decades.

"We have always given a befitting reply to such anti- national elements and there has been a paradigm shift in the modus operandi of our adversaries, wherein the threat is not limited only to border areas, but has manifested in the hinterland also," he said.

