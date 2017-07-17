Venkaiah Naidu is NDA's candidate for Vice President, to take on Opposition's Gopalkrishna Gandhi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Information and Broadcasting, M Venkaiah Naidu, is ruling NDA's candidate for Vice Presidential poll.

He was chosen at the BJP Parliamentary board meeting here attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior party leaders.

Making a formal announcement BJP president Amit Shah told the media, "It has been decided that one of our tallest leader Venkaiah Naidu is our candidate for Vice President. He does not need any introductions. Venkaiah ji has a lot of experience."

He added, "He has been associated with the BJP since childhood and has been in public life for over 25 years and belongs to a farmer's family."

"All the NDA allies have welcomed his candidate. He is one of the tallest and one of the most experienced leaders across party lines. He will file his nomination tomorrow," Shah further said.

On his part, PM Modi said, "I know M Venkaiah Naidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hard work and tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President."

He also tweeted, "A farmer’s son, Venkaiah Naidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum."

PM Modi further wrote, "The years of Parliamentary experience Venkaiah Naidu Garu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha Chairperson."

An alliance of 18 Opposition parties, including the Congress, has already announced Mahatma Gandhi's grandson​ Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its candidate for Vice Presidential poll scheduled for August 5.

July 18 is the last date for filing of nominations.

The electoral college for the August 5 election consists of 790 MPs of the two chambers of Parliament.

The term of Vice President Hamid Ansari ends on August 10.

About Venkaiah​ Naidu:

Among other things, he has also served as BJP's national president from 2002 to 2004 and was minister for rural development in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

After the defeat of the BJP-led NDA in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, he resigned from his post on 18 October 2004.

Naidu was elected as an MLA to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly twice from Udayagiri constituency in 1978 and 1983 and rose to become one of the most popular leaders of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

He was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in 1998 and has since been re-elected twice in 2004 and 2010 from Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)