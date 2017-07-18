close
Venkaiah Naidu, NDA vice-presidential pick, files nomination, thanks Mulayam for support

Veteran BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu, who was on July 17 nominated as the NDA vice-presidential candidate, formally resigned as the Urban Development Minister on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 11:45
New Delhi: Veteran BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu, who was on July 17 nominated as the NDA vice-presidential candidate, formally resigned as the Urban Development Minister on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Naidu also acknowledged the support he was receiving from various political parties after his nomination as NDA's vice-presidential candidate.

Accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and MM Joshi, Naidu today filed his nomination paper in the Parliament House.

Naidu will now clash with opposition vice-presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the August 5 election.

He was in-charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Housing and Urban Affairs.

During a meeting yesterday, the BJP Parliamentary board chose him as the NDA candidate against Opposition-backed Gopalkrishna Gandhi. 

“Although Naidu was not required to resign technically, he has tendered his resignation to set high political standards as he has entered the electoral fray (for vice presidential position)” the agency quoted a source as saying.

During the BJP Parliamentary board meet, his name was proposed by Union Minister JP Nadda.

After the meeting, BJP president Amit Shah officially announced the decision. 

He added, "He has been associated with the BJP since childhood and has been in public life for over 25 years and belongs to a farmer's family."

"All the NDA allies have welcomed his candidate. He is one of the tallest and one of the most experienced leaders across party lines. He will file his nomination tomorrow," Shah further said.

Announcing his name, Shah said that he will file his nomination on Tuesday. 

Before his name was announced, there were reports that the party was likely to pick a candidate from a region where it has been weak traditionally in order to send a positive message.

On his part, PM Modi said, "I know M Venkaiah Naidu Garu for years. Have always admired his hard work and tenacity. A fitting candidate for the office of Vice President."

He also tweeted, "A farmer’s son, Venkaiah Naidu Garu brings years of experience in public life and is admired across the political spectrum."

PM Modi further wrote, "The years of Parliamentary experience Venkaiah Naidu Garu has will help him discharge the important role of Rajya Sabha Chairperson."

An alliance of 18 Opposition parties, including the Congress, has already announced Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi as its candidate for Vice Presidential poll scheduled for August 5.

July 18 is the last date for filing of nominations.

The electoral college for the August 5 election consists of 790 MPs of the two chambers of Parliament.

The term of Vice President Hamid Ansari ends on August 10.

Venkaiah NaiduNDA vice-presidential candidateGopalkrishna Gandhivice-presidential nominationBJPNDAVice-president of India

