close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Venkaiah Naidu speaks to Sharad Pawar, TDP chief over presidential election

A group of nine opposition parties, including the Congress, the Left and the NCP besides the likes of the SP, BSP, JD(U) and RJD, has maintained that they will finalise their stand only after the BJP-led NDA discloses its candidate.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 20:01

New Delhi: Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday spoke to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is part of the opposition bloc, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, a BJP ally, over the presidential poll.

While Chandrababu said he would support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call on the presidential nominee, Pawar offered no assurance and said he would be in the national capital in a few days for further talks on the matter.

The three-member committee, of which Naidu besides Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley are members, formed by BJP chief Amit Shah to consult political parties has so far reached out to Congress, BSP, NCP, TDP, CPM and AINC (NR).

Formal consultations begin tomorrow with Naidu and Singh scheduled to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

A group of nine opposition parties, including the Congress, the Left and the NCP besides the likes of the SP, BSP, JD(U) and RJD, has maintained that they will finalise their stand only after the BJP-led NDA discloses its candidate.

Many of them have made it clear that they will put up a joint candidate if the BJP nominee is seen as someone with strong Hindutva background.

TAGS

Venkaiah NaiduSharad Pawarpresidential electionNCPChandrababu NaiduBJP

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Uttar Pradesh

Congress to launch nation-wide campaign for farmers' r...

North EastNagaland

Govt contemplating to rewrite Nagaland Municipal Act: CM Sh...

European Parliament condemns human rights situation in Pakistan
EuropeWorld

European Parliament condemns human rights situation in Paki...

World

Western sanctions made Russia stronger, says Putin

India

Disabled soldiers to get pension who retired prematurely be...

Kerala

Kerala sexual molestation case: Victim claims she didn...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video