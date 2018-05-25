Very severe cyclonic storm 'Mekunu' may move northwards from Southwest Arabian Sea in next 24 hours

The very severe cyclonic storm 'Mekunu' over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea is likely to move nearly northwards during next 24 hours. The severe cyclonic storm has already moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 Kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 11:30 pm on Thursday over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Arabian Sea. It is then likely to move north-northwestwards and cross south Oman-southeast Yemen coasts close to Salalah, by May 26.

As the system is away from Indian coast, no adverse weather is expected along and off west coast of India and Lakshadweep. Gale winds speed reaching 145-155 Kmph gusting to 175 Kmph is very likely to prevail over Westcentral Arabian Sea and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a phenomenal sea condition over Westcentral and adjoining southwest Arabian Sea which is likely to continue to remain phenomenal over Westcentral Arabian Sea till 26th morning. It will improve gradually thereafter.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into Southwest Arabian Sea on Friday and into Westcentral Arabian Sea till Saturday.

The Met department had on Thursday said that the cyclone is likely to trigger heavy showers along the western coast of Maharashtra in the next few days. Some isolated places in Konkan will receive rain, but the rest of Maharashtra will have no impact. Cyclone Mekunu had hit the Yemeni island of Socotra, causing severe flooding and damage.