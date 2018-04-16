Veteran journalist Surendra Nihal Singh dies at 88

NEW DELHI: Veteran journalist Surendra Nihal Singh on Monday died in Delhi after a brief illness. He was 88.

The senior journalist was born on April 30, 1929, in Pakistan's Rawalpindi. He completed his Bachelors' degree with honours from Delhi University in the year 1948.

Named International Editor of Year, Atlas World Press, 1978, Nehal Singh was editor of The Statesman, the Indian Express and Khaleej Times.

He was the founding editor of The Indian Post, Bombay. He also wrote for news agency Asian News International (ANI) in the past.

Singh was a member of the India International Center, Press Club of India and served the organisation as its president in 1994.

Author of several books, Singh was active till recently contributing regular columns to newspapers.

Nihal Singh was the son of Gurmukh Nihal and Lachchmi Devi Singh. He would have turned 89 on April 30.

(With inputs from agencies)