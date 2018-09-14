हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
VHP

VHP distributes pamphlets against 'Love Jihad' in West Bengal

The VHP's advisory warns women to 'not be lured by Muslim youth' and advises married women to wear mangalsutra, sindoor, bangles and shakha (white bangles of conch-shell).

VHP distributes pamphlets against &#039;Love Jihad&#039; in West Bengal
Representational image

Kolkata: Sparking a fresh controversy, the Bengal unit of VHP has decided to distribute pamphlets reading 'dos' and 'dont's' on love jihad.

Come September end, VHP will reach educational institutes - schools and colleges across the state, especially the girls in these institutions  - to prevent marriage to Muslim youths.  

The pamphlet advices Hindu girls and women to be wary of Muslim youth, who are drawing inspiration from Bollywood heroes, trying to lure them in love. It also alleged in the pamphlet that Muslim men are getting paid to do the job.

"They will try to lure you with expensive gifts, good food, etc. Don't fall in the trap. Inform the VHP and lodge an FIR in the local police station," reads the pamphlet.

The VHP's advisory also tells married women to wear mangalsutra, sindoor, bangles and shakha (white bangles of conch-shell) 'as a proud Hindu.'

