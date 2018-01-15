VHP leader Praveen Togadia missing? 'Not arrested', says police; cadres create ruckus

New Delhi/Gandhinagar: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) cadres on Monday created ruckus after the right-wing outfit's International Acting president Praveen Togadia reportedly went "missing" from the party office in Ahmedabad.

The issue forced the VHP leadership to appeal to its workers and sympathisers to remain calm after reports of Togadia being untraceable surfaced.

"All the office-bearers and workers of VHP are worried about the disappearance of Praveenbhai Togadia. We got to know through media reports that both Rajasthan and Gujarat Police have denied arresting him. Then this matter becomes more critical," VHP general secretary Champat Rai said in a statement in New Delhi.

"We request all party workers and well-wishers to stay calm and not believe any rumours and should not react in a way to make the situation more tense," he added.

Earlier in the day, VHP activists alleged that Togadia was missing and that he had been taken away by Rajasthan Police.

Notably, Togadia enjoys Z-Plus security.

Around 50 Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers created a ruckus at a police station in Ahmedabad, alleging that the police, in connivance with their Rajasthan counterparts, had taken Togadia into custody in connection with a 10-year-old murder case.

Alleging that the Sola police helped the Rajasthan Police arrest the VHP's International Acting president from Paldi area in Ahmedabad, the workers wanted to know his whereabouts.

However, it later emerged that Togadia has been admitted to Ahmedabad’s Chandramani Hospital with low blood sugar.

His condition is said to stable.

