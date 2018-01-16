VHP leader Pravin Togadia found in hospital, hours after 'missing' reports

New Delhi/Gandhinagar: Hours after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia went “missing”, he was found at Ahmedabad’s Chandramani Hospital on Monday.

The VHP International Acting president was admitted after a drop in blood sugar levels. His condition is stable now.

Togadia, who enjoys Z-Plus security, was last seen hailing an auto and leaving the VHP office on Monday morning. He was untraceable since then.

Following his “missing” reports, VHP cadres created ruckus after on streets in Ahmedabad.

The issue forced the VHP leadership to appeal to its workers and sympathisers to remain calm. "All the office-bearers and workers of VHP are worried about the disappearance of Praveenbhai Togadia. We got to know through media reports that both Rajasthan and Gujarat Police have denied arresting him. Then this matter becomes more critical," VHP general secretary Champat Rai said in a statement in New Delhi.

VHP activists alleged that Togadia was missing and that he had been taken away by Rajasthan Police.