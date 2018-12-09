हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ram Temple

VHP's 'Dharma Sansad' in Delhi: Traffic Police issues advisory, here are the routes you should avoid

The VHP has organised a massive rally in Delhi, demanding a bill for the construction of a Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

VHP&#039;s &#039;Dharma Sansad&#039; in Delhi: Traffic Police issues advisory, here are the routes you should avoid

New Delhi: In view of the rally organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the national capital, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on Sunday. The VHP has organised a massive rally in Delhi, demanding a bill for the construction of a Ram temple in the holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

The VHP has been saying that it was confident that the bill will be tabled in the upcoming winter session of Parliament for paving the way for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

If in any case, the bill does not come in this winter session, then the future course of action will be decided at the next 'Dharam Sansad', which will be held in Allahabad on the sidelines of 'Mahakumbh' on January 31 and February 1, next year, its general secretary Surendra Jain said.

Here's the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police:

It is hereby informed that a huge public rally is to be organized on 09/12/2018 at Ramlila Maidan from 0800 hrs. 

No traffic will be allowed on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Guru Nanak Chowk to Bara Khamba Road, Vivekanand Marg (both sides), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate), R/A Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg near VIP Gate, Ramlila Maidan. 

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed on JLN Marg, from Rajghat to Ajmeri Gate, on Deen Dayal Upadhya Marg, from ITO to Minto Road, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, from Paharganj Chowk and Y point Sheela Cinema to Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road, Sharaddhanand Marg, Barakhamba Tolstoy Marg towards Guru Nanak Chowk. 

The diversion of the city buses will be done from R/A Jhandewalan, Tilak Marg C Hexagun, Mathura Road- Bhairon Road, R.C. Aggarwal Chowk (ITO), Chatta Rail Chowk, New Darya Ganj Road etc. if required. Buses coming from Sikandra Road and Tilak Marg and bound for Red Fort to Railway Station via Delhi Gate will be diverted on Ring Road via Vikas Marg and will take Salimgarh bye pass up to Hanuman Setu and from there will go to Old Delhi Railway Station. 

Roads which are likely to be affected:, Ring Road from Sarai Kale Khan to Chandgi Ram Akhara, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Asaf All Road, Netaji Subash Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Minto Road, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road, Shraddhanand Marg, Ajmeri Gate Side of New Delhi Railway Station and ITO. 

On the basis of real-time situation, necessary diversion of vehicular traffic may be made in the area. Keeping this in view general public is requested to avoid these routes and to use public transport. 

JOINT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, TRAFFIC (HQ): NEW DELHI.

Tags:
Ram TempleVHP rallyDelhi Police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close