Vice Admiral Girish Luthra stresses on need for higher combat readiness

Mumbai: Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command, has stressed on the need for a high degree of operational and combat readiness and vigilance on all fronts.

Addressing around 950 personnel after inspecting a Command parade at INS Shikra yesterday, Vice Admiral Luthra lauded them for ensuring that all deployments and taskings were undertaken in a professional manner, a Defence release said here today.

The C-in-C highlighted that "in keeping with the high tempo of operations, overseas deployments, surveillance and patrolling missions, and successful missile firings have helped assess the Command's capabilities and focus on areas that require continued emphasis," it said.

He emphasised the need for a "high degree of operational and combat readiness and vigilance on all fronts."

He also touched upon the need for discipline and gender sensitisation amongst personnel and that growth and development can only be ensured by synergistic team effort, the release said.

Vice Admiral Luthra also highlighted the need for renewed focus on safety, physical and information security, and continued support to frontline units of the Command, it said.