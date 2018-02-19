Vice Admiral RB Pandit takes over as Commandant of INA, replaces Vice Admiral SV Bhokare

Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Flag-Officer-Commanding, Western Fleet at Mumbai, took over as the Commandant of Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in Kannur on Monday. He replaces Vice Admiral SV Bhokare who handed over responsibilities to Vice Admiral Pandit after a tenure of over 15 months.

Vice Admiral SV Bhokare, AVSM, YSM, NM had taken over as the Commandant of the Indian Naval Academy on October 20, 2016. During his tenure, the INA won the prestigious Bakshi Cup competition, held between all six major military academies including National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Military Academy (IMA), for the first time.

Vice Admiral SV Bhokare, AVSM, YSM, NM was accorded a warm send off, with the traditional ‘Pulling Out’ ceremony.

Vice Admiral Pandit, AVSM is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasala, Defence Services Staff College Wellington, the College of Naval Warfare, Mumbai and the Royal College of Defence Studies, London, UK. He specialises in Anti Submarine Warfare and has commanded INS Nirghat, INS Vindhyagiri, INS Jalashwa and the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron at Mumbai.

He has also been the Naval Adviser at the High Commission of India at Islamabad, Pakistan. He has also held important staff assignments such as ACNS (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) at IHQ MoD (Navy) and Chief of Staff, Southern Naval Command.

He was the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet at Mumbai, prior to being appointed as the Commandant of Indian Naval Academy.