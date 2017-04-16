Vice President Hamid Ansari greets nation on Easter
ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:49
New Delhi: Vice President Hamid Ansari has extended his greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Easter and hoped the festival brings peace and harmony the country.
"I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of Easter, marking the resurrection of Lord Jesus Christ," Ansari said.
"This solemn occasion reminds us that love is stronger than hatred. Let us celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings irrespective of caste, creed or religion. May this festival bring peace and harmony in our lives," he added.
First Published: Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 09:38
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India takes strong action against Pakistan on 'Kulbhusan Yadav' issue
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: MS Dhoni hits season's biggest six, ball lands on Chinnaswamy Stadium roof — MUST WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- IPL 2017, Match 14: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – As it happened...