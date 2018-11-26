हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Naidu, PM Modi greet people on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Modi recalled the contribution of the "greats" who were part of the Constituent Assembly.

Vice President Naidu, PM Modi greet people on Constitution Day

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on Constitution day, saying values enshrined in it must be followed in personal and public life. Naidu also said that people must have trust in constitutional bodies and processes.

"We must uphold integrity in our personal and public life, have trust and honour in constitutional bodies and processes," the vice president Secretariat tweeted.

He said it is our "utmost national obligation" that we live earnestly by the letter and spirit of the Constitution "in our personal and community life". 

Prime Minister Modi recalled the contribution of the "greats" who were part of the Constituent Assembly.

"We are proud of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in it," he wrote on Twitter.

Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26 to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

Venkaiah NaiduNarendra ModiConstitution Day

