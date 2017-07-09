close
Vice-presidential election 2017: BJP parliamentary board likely to meet today to decide its nominee

 The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold parliamentary board meeting on Sunday to discuss its nominee for the upcoming vice-presidential elections 2017, scheduled for August 5. If reports are to be believed, the meeting will be attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 11:43
Vice-presidential election 2017: BJP parliamentary board likely to meet today to decide its nominee
File pic

New Delhi: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to hold parliamentary board meeting on Sunday to discuss its nominee for the upcoming vice-presidential elections 2017, scheduled for August 5. If reports are to be believed, the meeting will be attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. 
The meeting was earlier delayed due to PM Modi's two nation-tour. 

Neither the ruling NDA nor the opposition has so far announced their respective candidates for the post, but few prominent names like Sushma Swaraj, Veteran leader Kalraj Mishra, former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal and M Venkaiah Naidu are doing rounds. 

The ruling NDA, which has a majority in the Lok Sabha and received support of parties such as AIADMK and BJD in the Presidential polls, will find it easy to place its candidate as the next vice president. The term of present incumbent Hamid Ansari, who has held the post for two consecutive terms, comes to an end on August 10.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had earlier said nominations can be submitted by July 18. The scrutiny will take place on July 19 and the last date for withdrawing from the electoral battle is July 21. 

In the vice president election, a candidate requires 20 proposers and 20 seconders who should be members of Parliament. Members of Parliament will use special pens for marking their choice.

