Vice-presidential election 2017: Nitish Kumar continues to support Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Despite forming an alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar yet again, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to support Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi will remain unchanged, says report. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 09:10
Vice-presidential election 2017: Nitish Kumar continues to support Opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi
File photo

New Delhi: Despite realigning with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to support Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi will remain unchanged, says report. 

Talking to leading daily Times Of India, a senior JD(U) leader who was present in the relevant meetings on Thursday has confirmed that the Bihar CM is firm on his decision as these are two different matters which should not be mixed up. 

"Nitishji has always maintained that the party has different roles in Bihar and in national politics. Alliance with BJP was in the interest of the state but the party has supported Gandhi on merit and his credentials. Therefore, there is no reason to change the decision," TOI quoted the JD(U) leader as saying. 

Reportedly, all party MPs have also been asked to consider Gandhi as their candidate instead of NDA nominee Venkaiah Naidu. 

Earlier on July 18, the BJP Parliamentary board, in a meeting had picked Naidu for contesting the poll for vice president. Following the decision, Naidu tendered his resignation. He was holding two portfolios of Information and Broadcasting, and Housing and Urban Affairs.     

TAGS

Gopalkrishna GandhiNitish KumarVice-Presidential electionNDABJPVenkaiah Naidu

