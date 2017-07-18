Vice Presidential election 2017: Panneerselvam camp to support NDA's candidate M Venkaiah Naidu

close
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam has announced support of the AIADMK faction led by him for National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate M.Venkaiah Naidu. In a statement issued late Monday, the Panneerselvam faction said Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought their support for Naidu in the August 5 election.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 11:04
Vice Presidential election 2017: Panneerselvam camp to support NDA&#039;s candidate M Venkaiah Naidu

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam has announced support of the AIADMK faction led by him for National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate M.Venkaiah Naidu. In a statement issued late Monday, the Panneerselvam faction said Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought their support for Naidu in the August 5 election.

On his part, Panneerselvam assured his faction's support to Naidu. The three warring factions in the ruling AIADMK had supported NDA's Presidential election candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Voting for electing the 14th President of India was held on Monday. The government has said Modi had thanked Chief Minister K.Palaniswami for the support extended to Kovind and also sought his support for Naidu. Palaniswami wished Naidu over phone.

Earlier in the day, Venkaiah Naidu, had submitted his resignation from the post of Urban Development Minister. Naidu is the Minister of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Information and Broadcasting in the Modi administration. A prominent leader of the BJP, he has also served as its national president from 2002 to 2004

 

