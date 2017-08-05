close
Vice presidential election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu confident of thumping victory, says not contesting against any individual or party

NDA's vice presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday made it clear that he is not contesting against any individual or party. He is contesting for Vice President of India.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 5, 2017 - 10:08
Vice presidential election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu confident of thumping victory, says not contesting against any individual or party
File photo

New Delhi: NDA's vice presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday made it clear that he is not contesting against any individual or party. He is contesting for Vice President of India.

While talking to media before the polling, Naidu asserted,"I am known to all members of Parliament and they are known to me. And this is the reason I'm not even campaigning." Naidu was also confident of his thumping victory today, he said, "I have written a polite letter to everybody and their response is very good. Confident that they all will support me."

Naidu is pitted against Opposition parties' nominee Gopal Krishna Gandhi. The counting of votes will begin after polling and the results will be declared by 7 PM. The one who bags 50 per cent plus one vote of the total valid votes cast will win the poll.

Voting for Vice Presidential elections will be held today at the Parliament House complex between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The electoral college for vice president consists of elected and nominated members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. The term of incumbent Vice-President Hamid Ansari, who held the position for two consecutive terms, will come to an end on August 10. 

