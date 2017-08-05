Vice presidential poll: It's a fight based on constitutional principles, says Gopalkrishna Gandhi

New Delhi: Opposition vice presidential candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Saturday described the contest between him and Venkaiah Naidu as a fight based on constitutional principles.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gandhi said, "During the campaigning, I maintained complete civility and the same was done by Naidu too."

When asked to comment on Naidu emerging as the winner, the Opposition vice presidential candidate said, “Can't call the contest as one sided as there were two candidates in the Presidential election as well, in which Meira Kumar got a significant amount of votes, but only one emerges as the winner.”

“There is no competition as such between me and Naidu, NDA's candidate is an experienced person,” Gandhi said.

Polling to elect the 14th Vice President of India began on Saturday in Parliament with Prime Minister Narendra Modi casting his vote.

The voting started at 10 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The counting of votes will be done in the evening. The results would be announced later on Saturday.