close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Vice-presidential poll: Venkaiah Naidu files nomination in presence of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

Senior BJP leader and NDA presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the vice-presidential election. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 12:20
Vice-presidential poll: Venkaiah Naidu files nomination in presence of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah
ANI photo

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and NDA presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the vice-presidential election. 

Naidu was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi and other party legislators at the time of nomination.

The BJP's parliamentary board had on Monday picked Naidu as the NDA's nominee for the post of Vice-President.

Naidu will face Opposition candidate Gopalkrishan Gandhi in the race to become the next Vice-President of India.

As a prominent leader of the BJP, Naidu has also served as its national president from 2002 to 2004.

Both as a student leader and political figure, Naidu gained prominence as a brilliant orator, who vigorously championed the cause of the farmers and the development of backwards areas.

His oratory skills and political activism propelled his political career and he was elected as an MLA to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly twice from Udayagiri constituency in Nellore district in 1978 and 1983. He rose to become one of the most popular leaders of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

After having served in various organisational posts of the BJP at the state and national level, he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in 1998.

He has since been re-elected twice in 2004 and 2010 from Karnataka.

The Vice President election is all slated to be held on August 5. 

Legislators from both the Houses of Parliament, including the nominated members will be eligible to vote in the election.

TAGS

Venkaiah NaiduGopalkrishan GandhiBJPVice PresidentAndhra PradeshNarendra ModiAmit ShahMayawatiIndiaSmriti IraniKarnatakaParliament

From Zee News

India

Ailing PoK resident to get visa, no letter from Sartaj Aziz...

World

US says Iran complying with nuclear deal

Chandigarh

Chandigarh pollution control panel official held for taking...

AmericasWorld

Russia, after U.S. meeting on diplomatic row, says ready to...

Venkaiah Naidu gets &#039;emotional&#039; as he quits BJP, hopes to see PM Narendra Modi win power in 2019
India

Venkaiah Naidu gets 'emotional' as he quits BJP,...

Maharashtra

Rains continue to lash Mumbai metropolitan region for fourt...

Bihar

Nine killed in Bihar road accident

Mayawati threatens to resign from Rajya Sabha, says not being allowed to speak on Dalit atrocities
India

Mayawati threatens to resign from Rajya Sabha, says not bei...

Sushma Swaraj calls PoK intergal part of India while granting medical visa to ailing resident
India

Sushma Swaraj calls PoK intergal part of India while granti...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Law and order suffers as trivial duties detract the police

DNA Edit | Act quickly, My Lord: CJI must set up committee to investigate SC judge

India’s laggard health systems

What’s Niti Aayog up to?

Killers behind wheels: Govt must heed judge’s lament and curb rash driving