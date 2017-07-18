Vice-presidential poll: Venkaiah Naidu files nomination in presence of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and NDA presidential candidate Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the vice-presidential election.

Naidu was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi and other party legislators at the time of nomination.

The BJP's parliamentary board had on Monday picked Naidu as the NDA's nominee for the post of Vice-President.

Naidu will face Opposition candidate Gopalkrishan Gandhi in the race to become the next Vice-President of India.

As a prominent leader of the BJP, Naidu has also served as its national president from 2002 to 2004.

Both as a student leader and political figure, Naidu gained prominence as a brilliant orator, who vigorously championed the cause of the farmers and the development of backwards areas.

His oratory skills and political activism propelled his political career and he was elected as an MLA to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly twice from Udayagiri constituency in Nellore district in 1978 and 1983. He rose to become one of the most popular leaders of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

After having served in various organisational posts of the BJP at the state and national level, he was elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka in 1998.

He has since been re-elected twice in 2004 and 2010 from Karnataka.

The Vice President election is all slated to be held on August 5.

Legislators from both the Houses of Parliament, including the nominated members will be eligible to vote in the election.