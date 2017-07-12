close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Vice-presidential polls: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to Bihar CM Nitish over support to Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke ranks with the Opposition and announced his support to NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has now reached out to the Janata Dal United leader seeking his support to Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who was picked by the non-NDA parties yesterday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 09:37
Vice-presidential polls: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to Bihar CM Nitish over support to Gopalkrishna Gandhi

New Delhi: Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke ranks with the Opposition and announced his support to NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has now reached out to the Janata Dal United leader seeking his support to Gopal Krishna Gandhi, who was picked by the non-NDA parties yesterday.

According to NDTV, the Congress No. 2 called on the Bihar Chief Minister, hours after the crucial meeting of the Opposition parties to decide on their vice-presidential candidate.

On Tuesday, the opposition parties unanimously agreed to field Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopal Krishna in the vice presidential elections.

Vice-presidential election 2017: Gopalkrishna Gandhi to be Opposition's candidate; all you need to know about him
MUST READ
Vice-presidential election 2017: Gopalkrishna Gandhi to be Opposition's candidate; all you need to know about him

Rahul reportedly had a phone conversation with Nitish during which the latter confirmed his support for the opposition's candidate for vice president.

According to the reports, Gandhi was the only name, discussed when 18 Opposition parties met today to decide on their candidate for the vice-presidential poll. 

The Janata Dal United, represented by Sharad Yadav chose Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson to be its nominee for vice-president. 

Other leaders who were present during the meeting included Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, TMC’s Derek O’ Brien, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, NC’s Omar Abdullah, SP’s Naresh Agarwal and BSP’s Satish Chandra Mishra.

Hamid Ansari has been the Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha since August 11, 2007. He won a second term on August 11, 2012. His current term ends on August 10. Polling for the vice-president’s post will take place on August 5 if required. The votes will be counted the same evening.

Who is Gopalkrishna Gandhi?

- Born on April 22, 1945 to Devdas Gandhi and C Rajagopalachari’s daughter Lakshmi, Gopalkrishna Gandhi served as an IAS officer from 1968 till 1992.  He is the brother of noted writer Rajmohan Gandhi.

- From 1985to 1987, He has been the Secretary to the Vice President, Joint Secretary to President from 1987 to 1992 and Secretary to President in 1997.

- Gopalkrishna Gandhi also served as High Commissioner for India in Lesotho. In 2000, he was appointed as the High Commissioner for India in Sri Lanka. In 2002, he became Ambassador of India in Norway. Gandhi also served as Ambassador of India in Iceland.

-In year 2004, Gandhi was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal and completed his five year term. 

- Apart from translating, Vikrma Seth's noted book 'A Suitable Boy' into Hindi, Gandhi also penned a novel on Sri Lanka’s Tamil plantation workers. 

-He was approached by Mamata Banerjee for vice-presidential candidacy in 2012, which he declined.

TAGS

Rahul GandhiNitish KumarBiharGopalkrishna GandhiJanata Dal UnitedCongressVice Presidential polls

From Zee News

Amarnath attack: Shiv Sena taunts BJP again, says &#039;send gau rakshaks to face terrorists in Kashmir Valley&#039;
Maharashtra

Amarnath attack: Shiv Sena taunts BJP again, says 'sen...

NCERT CEE Result 2017 declared; check on ncert-cee.kar.nic.in
IndiaEducation

NCERT CEE Result 2017 declared; check on ncert-cee.kar.nic....

Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for &#039;Prime Day&#039;
Technology

Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Da...

Juno&#039;s flyby over Jupiter&#039;s Great Red Spot success – NASA probe dives deep into gas giant&#039;s iconic storm
Space

Juno's flyby over Jupiter's Great Red Spot succes...

AmericasWorld

United States representatives condemn terror attack on Amar...

ISIS suspect arrested by Delhi Police, was planning to go to Syria
India

ISIS suspect arrested by Delhi Police, was planning to go t...

Unperturbed by Anantnag terror attack, largest batch of Amarnath pilgrims leaves for Pahalgam amid tight security
Jammu and Kashmir

Unperturbed by Anantnag terror attack, largest batch of Ama...

Rs 8,000 money laundering case: ED issues summon to Lalu Yadav&#039;s son&#039;in-law Shailesh Kumar
BiharIndia

Rs 8,000 money laundering case: ED issues summon to Lalu Ya...

Anna University Results 2017 declared; check coe1.annauniv.edu,coe2.annauniv.edu, aucoe.annauniv.edu
Tamil NaduEducation

Anna University Results 2017 declared; check coe1.annauniv....

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

One India but ‘two timing’

Kulbhushan’s trial by Pak military courts deeply flawed

Amarnath Attack: #YesInOurName, Crush Terror Now

Amarnath yatra terror attack: 3 points to consider before we mindlessly outrage

The crafty Chinese gambit: Stand-off is perhaps not worth escalating into a major conflict