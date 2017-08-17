Video of Indian, Pakistani national anthem sung together wins heart, goes viral

New Delhi: Pakistan and India, who celebrate their independence days 24 hours apart, have a long and bloody history of conflict. The ongoing and rising tension between the two border nations are nothing new to talk about.

However, there's a section of people that want the strained relations between the two sides to end and peace and harmony to progress together in both the countries.

Something similar was seen on Saturday when YouTube channel 'Voice Of Ram' released a video that truly brought out the uniting factor. The song, created by 13 artistes from both countries, depicted the Indian and Pakistani anthems together. The video has so far been viewed by 1.5 lakh people.

The Peace Anthem featured a series of artists from both nations singing the Indian anthem Jana Gana Mana and Pakistan's Pak Sarzamin.

The video began with the words, "When we open our borders to art, peace comes along” and closes with, “Let’s stand together for peace".

One user wrote, "One of the most beautiful renditions of the Indian national anthem I have ever heard. From Punjab, Sindh... to the colour green on both country's flags. We share a common land, language and culture. May we learn to respect our differences and grow hand in hand as supportive friends together."

Voice of Ram is headed by filmmaker and activist Ram Subramanian.

Watch the video here: