close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Video of Indian, Pakistani national anthem sung together wins heart, goes viral

Pakistan and India, who celebrate their independence days 24 hours apart, have a long and bloody history of conflict. The ongoing and rising tension between the two border nations are nothing new to talk about. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 18:43
Video of Indian, Pakistani national anthem sung together wins heart, goes viral
VOR Peace Anthem grab

New Delhi: Pakistan and India, who celebrate their independence days 24 hours apart, have a long and bloody history of conflict. The ongoing and rising tension between the two border nations are nothing new to talk about. 

However, there's a section of people that want the strained relations between the two sides to end and peace and harmony to progress together in both the countries.

Something similar was seen on Saturday when YouTube channel 'Voice Of Ram' released a video that truly brought out the uniting factor. The song, created by 13 artistes from both countries, depicted the Indian and Pakistani anthems together. The video has so far been viewed by 1.5 lakh people. 

The Peace Anthem featured a series of artists from both nations singing the Indian anthem Jana Gana Mana and Pakistan's Pak Sarzamin.

The video began with the words, "When we open our borders to art, peace comes along” and closes with, “Let’s stand together for peace".

One user wrote, "One of the most beautiful renditions of the Indian national anthem I have ever heard. From Punjab, Sindh... to the colour green on both country's flags. We share a common land, language and culture. May we learn to respect our differences and grow hand in hand as supportive friends together."

Voice of Ram is headed by filmmaker and activist Ram Subramanian.

Watch the video here:

TAGS

IndiaPakistanVoice Of RamJana Gana ManaPak Sarzamin

From Zee News

India

BJP tops ADR list, received Rs 705 crore donations in last...

Hungry shark takes a huge leap out of water to catch fish, stuns fishing groups
Environment

Hungry shark takes a huge leap out of water to catch fish,...

Pakistan&#039;s top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Sharif, sons
WorldAsia

Pakistan's top anti-corruption body summons Nawaz Shar...

Mars 2020 rover to use smart techniques to find signs of life
Space

Mars 2020 rover to use smart techniques to find signs of li...

Pakistan slams US blacklisting of Kashmir &#039;terror&#039; group
WorldAsia

Pakistan slams US blacklisting of Kashmir 'terror...

Tamil NaduEducation

SC puts on hold counselling for medical courses in Tamil Na...

Russia warns of risk of &#039;point of no return&#039; on North Korea, urges restraint
World

Russia warns of risk of 'point of no return' on N...

India

Africans held with cocaine worth Rs 40 crore in Delhi

India

India-origin kid is overnight hero on British TV

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Blue Whale Challenge: Government has failed to rein in the online suicide game

Hit China where it hurts most

Blue Whale Challenge needs to be tackled at national level

DNA Edit | The deadly killer: The Gorakhpur tragedy ought to be the last of its kind

Triple talaq to federalism, clear path is laid out