Video of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy packing relief material for flood victims goes viral

BENGALURU: A video of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's wife and philanthropist Sudha Murthy has gone viral. In the video, Sudha Murthy can be seen supervising and packing relief material for flood-hit people in Karnataka and Kerala.

BJP leader and Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, among many, had shared the video on his Twitter handle. "Amma #Sudha Murthy @infosys Support to #KeralaFlood #Coorgfloods," he tweeted.

Several others took to Twitter to compliment her for participating in the relief work despite her age.

Look at the humility with which she is doing things and that to at her age she is very actively participating but recently we saw a minister throwing biscuits and later giving silly absurd reasons to cover his arrogance.

He needs to see this and learn _@suvarnanewstv — Mr. LakshmiChetan (@lakshmichetan) August 21, 2018

Sudha Murty Mam always ahead in reaching out to the needy. Your love and support will always be remembered. Mam. — Nonda (@Nidhi64073563) August 22, 2018

4 Trucks loaded with relief materials to be distributed in various parts of flood hit Kerala.. All gathered and funded by #Trivandrum employees of IT major @Infosys..#StandwithKerala #KeralaFloods #StandWithKerala pic.twitter.com/W4iZMHFVZU pic.twitter.com/6Aj11ByeZc — Shreevara Punacha (@shreevarapuncha) August 21, 2018

The incessant rains had triggered floods and landslides in Kodagu, which claimed 12 lives since August 12. Restoration work has begun after the water levels receded at many areas.

With rehabilitation work in full swing in rain-ravaged Kodagu, Karnataka government said all efforts would be made to restore normalcy at the earliest in the district where torrential rains that lashed the district last week have claimed 12 lives. Thousands have been rendered homeless in the rains that left a trail of destruction.

In Kerala, over 370 people have lost their lives and the entire state is reeling under the massive devastation caused by flash floods. People from across the country have come together to help the state limp back to normalcy. Chief Ministers from various states have also announced aid from their relief funds.