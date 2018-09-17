Video shows Manoj Tiwari breaking lock of sealed house in Delhi, triggers row

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday triggered a controversy by breaking the lock of a sealed house in the national capital. A video showing Tiwari breaking the lock of the house in Gokalpur area of New Delhi was shared on microblogging site Twitter by news agency ANI.

Tiwari targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, accusing them of misleading people in the name of converting unauthorised into authorised. The BJP leader said that he broke the seal of the house to oppose the “pick and choose” system.

#WATCH: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari break sealed lock of a house in Gokalpur area of Delhi. He says 'If there are 1000 houses there then why was only one sealed? I oppose this pick and choose system so I broke the sealed lock.' (16.09.2018) pic.twitter.com/hMn6YlP3aG — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

“Congress then and Arvind Kejriwal now misled people in the name of converting unauthorised into authorised. A house, in unauthorised colony, had been sealed. If there are 1000 houses there why was only one sealed? I oppose this pick and choose system,” said Tiwari.

Tiwari said he "wanted to appeal" to the Supreme Court and its monitoring committee to ensure that no such "pick and choose" action was taken in the name of the sealing drive. "I will not even spare municipal corporations, even though the BJP rules them, in such matters," he asserted.

The AAP and the Congress party hit back at Tiwari, linking the video with the ongoing sealing drive by the BJP-ruled municipal corporations in the national capital. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said, “They conduct sealing in the morning and break the lock in the evening. Do they feel people are fools.”

The Delhi Congress, which is running 'Nyay Yudh' campaign' against "illegal" sealing of household industries in the city, demanded resignation of BJP MPs in Delhi, including Tiwari, for "failing" to protect the people hit by the sealing drive.

Tiwari created "drama" by breaking the lock of the house sealed by the municipal corporation in Gokalpur , alleged 'Nyay Yudh' campaign convener and former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma.

"If BJP is serious on the issue, all its MPs in Delhi, including Tiwari, should ask for an ordinance against sealing from its government or step down," he said. Sharma said the Congress would intensify its campaign against sealing in the coming days.

(With PTI Inputs)