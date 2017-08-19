Video surfaces of Indian-Chinese soldiers' scuffle in Ladakh

New Delhi: Days after Indian and Chinese troops got involved in a shuffle in Jammu and Kashmir`s Ladakh, a video of the stone pelting surfaced on Saturday, but army sources, however, said they cannot confirm its authenticity.

The video shows soldiers pelting stones at each other and getting involved in fisticuffs by the bank of a lake.

A scuffle took place between the Indian and Chinese troops this week which saw stones being pelted from both sides.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Chinese soldiers tried to cross the Line of Actual Control. A Border Personnel Meeting on Wednesday, however, saw both sides agreeing to take steps to ensure peace along the border and leave the incidents behind, according to sources.

Indian Army chief, Gen. Bipin Rawat will start a three-day visit to Ladakh from Sunday, during which he will review the security in the area, and also attend a ceremony in which President's Colours will be given to battalions of the Ladakh Scouts.

Meanwhile, a standoff with China in Sikkim sector has been continuing since June 16.