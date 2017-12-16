Vijay Diwas: President Kovind, politicos pay tribute to 1971 martyrs

NEW DELHI: Commemorating Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday paid tribute to the armed forces who defended our nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971.

"On Vijay Diwas, we remember with gratitude our Armed Forces who defended our nation and upheld universal values of human liberty in 1971. In particular, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives in that valiant effort," he tweeted.

Celebrated as Vijay Diwas, 16 December marks the nation's military victory over Pakistan in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistani War.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives the 1971 war.

The Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 is heralded as one of the most convincing victories of the annals of the military history. It culminated with the abject surrender of Pakistani forces in East Pakistan (now, Bangladesh), with almost 1,00,000 being taken prisoners of war (PoWs), and eventually leading up to the liberation of Bangladesh on December 16.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje took to Twitter and expressed their gratitude to the Vijay Diwas martyrs.

"Salute to indomitable courage of our soldiers on Vijay Diwas," Jaitley said.

"Raje Remembering on #VijayDiwas the valour, commitment and determination of our soldiers, who bravely fought for the liberation of Bangladesh in the 1971 War," read Raje's tweet.

Congress too tweeted saying, "On Vijay Diwas, we salute the brave souls of the Indian Defence forces and remember their victory after fighting relentlessly on our borders for the liberation of Bangladesh."

India and Bangladesh, since then, celebrate Vijay Diwas, also known as Victory day, every year to mark both the countries' military victory over Pakistan.

(With ANI inputs)