Vijay Keshav Gokhale to be the next foreign secretary

New Delhi: Senior diplomat Vijay Keshav Gokhale was on Monday appointed the next foreign secretary for a two-year fixed term. He succeeds S Jaishankar who completes his tenure on January 28, 2018.

Gokhale, a 1981 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), was India's envoy to China. He is at present secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

He has also been ambassador to Germany, Malaysia and director general, India Taipei Association, Taiwan.

"The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Vijay Keshav Gokhale, secretary (economic relations), Ministry of External Affairs as the Foreign Secretary vice Dr S Jaishankar, who is completing his tenure on 28.01. 2018," said the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

Jaishankar was appointed foreign secretary on January 29, 2015, for two years. He was given a one-year extension in January 2017.

Jaishankar joined Indian Foreign Service in 1977 and has previously served as Indian Ambassador to the United States (2013–2015), China (2009–2013) and the Czech Republic (2001–04).

He also played a key role in negotiating the Indo-US civilian nuclear agreement.

(With Agency inputs)