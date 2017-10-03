close
Essel Group 90 years
'Vijay Mallya arrested = Shahid Afridi retired': Twitter goes berserk after Mallya gets bail

Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya was on Tuesday arrested in the United Kingdom in a case of money laundering.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, October 3, 2017 - 18:24
Vijay Mallya arrested in London, Twitter goes berserk

New Delhi/London: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya was on Tuesday arrested in the United Kingdom in a case of money laundering.

This is the second time that Mallya was arrested this year in London. The embattled tycoon is out on bail in another case in which he was arrested in April following India's extradition request.

Soon after Mallya's arrest news went viral, the Twitterati wasted no time in expressing their views on the development. 

Take a look: 

@abdullah_0mar: Nehru ji had started the process then Indira ji took it forward & Rajiv ji worked hard. Then Rahul ji completed it by arresting #VijayMallya

@aThakkali: Vijay Mallya arrested again. Wait before you start celebrating. By the time you order that beer he might walk out on bail!

@sandeep_muttagi: Vijay  Mallya has been arrested again. @PMOIndia. Do not let him free this time.

@IriniaSantis: Vijay Mallya & Nawaz Sharif are Like Birds of same feather flock together

@ChickenBiryanii: #VijayMallya arrested to divert the attention of media from #HoneyPreet. So much respect for Women!

@Ra_Bies: Vijay Mallya arrested. Even the King of good times can become pauper in bad times #VijayMallya
 

Vijay MallyaVijay Mallya arrestedLondonUnited Kingdommoney laundering

