Vijay Mallya claims he has honestly tried to repay bank loans since 2016

NEW DELHI: Playing the victim card, fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday morning counter-questioned banks asking if they are interested in repayments.
In a series of Tweets, Mallya claims that he's been trying to repay loans since 2016 and has yet been “labelled a Fugitive Economic Offender” with public narrative questioning his 'honest intentions'.
In reply to Rajya Sabha MP MJ Akbar's questions on Twitter, Mallya says "My old friend MJ Akbar (now Hon'ble MOS) states that I had years to repay. My settlement initiatives date back to 2016. Most importantly the value of assets today in 2018 is far higher than in 2016."
Crying foul, he added, “CBI and ED charge sheets specifically allege criminality with no intention to repay Banks. Since 2016 I have been making efforts to settle. Now I have placed everything before the Hon’Ble Karnataka HC so where is the malafide ? Are Banks interested in repayment?”
The tweets come a day after Mallya broke his silence over the controversy of defaulting on bank loans to the tune of Rs 9000 crores and said he had been falsely framed as the "poster boy of Bank default and a lightning rod of public anger". He also released his letters to Prime Minister and the finance minister.
“Government, Courts and Banks are rightfully concerned about Public money loaned by Public Sector Banks. I have made an application to the Hon’Ble Karnataka HC showing assets far in excess of the Banks claims and requesting sale under judicial supervision. What more?” he questioned.
Shifting the blame on CBI and ED objection, Mallya wrote, “Government wants to recover money loaned by PSU Banks. They used CBI and ED to attach and recover. I, myself have placed all assets before the Hon’Ble Karnataka HC and submitted for sale. Banks should be very happy. But if the same CBI and ED object what do I do?”
He further tweeted:
“It is incorrect that my settlement offer before the Hon’Ble Karnataka HC was motivated by the latest charge sheet under the media reported Fugitive Ordinance. I always had honest intentions to settle and there is ample proof. Anyway I hope the sale of assets is approved for Banks”
“I made my media statement concurrent with my settlement offer now and was unable to make such an offer before due to various circumstantial changes about the value of my assets available. However I have honestly pursued settlement efforts since 2016.
“It is sad that the narrative seems to question my honest intentions. There are no delaying tactics or any agenda to gain brownie points. What needs to be appreciated is a bona fide offer and commitment placed before the Hon’Ble Karnataka HC. Let Justice play its part.
“I am asked for comment on being labelled a Fugitive Economic Offender. When I have placed assets on the table before the Hon’Ble Karnataka High Court in excess of the PSU Bank claims how can I be an Economic Offender ? The Fugitive part falls away.”
Mallya, who is currently fighting against extradition to India from the UK, also said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have filed charge sheets against him "with various untenable and blatantly false allegations acting at the behest of the Government and lending Banks".