close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Vijay Mallya to appear before Westminster Court in London

Vijay Mallya, the fugitive liquor baron sought by India for defaulting on several bank loans amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, will on Thursday appear before the Westminster Magistrates Court in London for the hearing in his extradition case.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 08:31
Vijay Mallya to appear before Westminster Court in London

London: Vijay Mallya, the fugitive liquor baron sought by India for defaulting on several bank loans amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, will on Thursday appear before the Westminster Magistrates Court in London for the hearing in his extradition case.

The two-member Enforcement Directorate team, including a legal advisor, had visited the Britain's captal in July to submit the chargesheet against liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Mallya fled to Britain in March 2016 after being pursued for recovery of Rs 8,191 crore owed to a consortium of 17 Indian banks by his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He was arrested and granted bail in London on April 18 by the Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant.

He had attended a central London police station for his arrest and was released on conditional bail a after providing a bail bond worth 650,000 pounds, assuring the court of abiding by all conditions associated with extradition proceedings, such as the surrender of his passport and a ban on him possessing any travel documents.

India and the UK have an Extradition Treaty, signed in 1992, but so far only one extradition has taken place under the arrangement Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, who was sent back to India last October to face trial in connection with his involvement in the post-Godhra riots of 2002.

The Indian government had in February 2017, handed over to British authorities a formal request for Mallya's extradition, saying it had a legitimate case against him on charges of financial irregularities and loan default.

TAGS

Vijay MallyaWestminster Magistrates CourtLondonBritain

From Zee News

Under Trump, future of US nuclear arsenal slowly taking shape
AmericasWorld

Under Trump, future of US nuclear arsenal slowly taking sha...

Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway Station
India

Jammu Rajdhani Express coach derails at New Delhi Railway S...

25 people, mostly students, killed in Malaysia school fire
WorldAsia

25 people, mostly students, killed in Malaysia school fire

Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project: Highlights of the first Bullet train project in India
India

Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project: Highlights of the...

Ryan International School websites hacked with a message for Pradyuman
India

Ryan International School websites hacked with a message fo...

Indus Water Treaty: Next round of Indo-Pak talks at World Bank to begin today
India

Indus Water Treaty: Next round of Indo-Pak talks at World B...

Ryan International school student murder: Bombay HC to hear trustees&#039; bail plea today
HaryanaIndia

Ryan International school student murder: Bombay HC to hear...

President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day Uttar Pradesh visit from today
Uttar Pradesh

President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day Uttar Pradesh visit fr...

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting
AmericasWorld

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | BJP’s Bengal Bugle: Amit Shah takes the battle to Mamata

How Congress derailed the discourse on Gauri’s murder

India is forever in ‘election mode’ with governance focusing exclusively on short-term electoral aspects

Why the courts and the MoEF are on a collision course

Investing in quality education is imperative if India wants to reap demographic dividends