Vijay Mallya to file reply on ED application seeking fugitive economic offender tag in 3 weeks

Mallya's lawyer had sought more time from the court to file his reply stating that some notices have not been received by him although he has shared his Mauritius address. 

Vijay Mallya to file reply on ED application seeking fugitive economic offender tag in 3 weeks

NEW DELHI: A Special Court in Mumbai has given three weeks to beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya to file his reply in connection with Enforcement Directorate's application seeking a fugitive economic offender tag for him. Mallya has to file his reply by September 24 failing after which the court will decide on the course of the hearing.

Mallya's lawyer had sought more time from the court to file his reply stating that some notices have not been received by him although he has shared his Mauritius address. 

Earlier in the day, ED had argued in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that Mallya should not be given any more time to file his response. The ED is seeking a fugitive economic offenders tag for Mallya. It has furnished evidence in its two charge sheets, filed under the PMLA in the past.

Mallya, his now-defunct venture Kingfisher Airlines Limited and others availed loans from various banks and the outstanding amount, including interest, against him is Rs 9,990.07 crore at present, the officials had said while filing the plea under the new law.

The businessman is currently contesting his extradition case in London filed by the Indian government on behalf of the CBI and ED.

Mallya, in the past, has said that he has become the "poster boy" of bank default and a lightning rod for public anger. "I have been accused by politicians and the media alike of having stolen and run away with Rs 9,000 crores that was loaned to Kingfisher Airlines (KFA). Some of the lending banks have also labelled me a wilful defaulter," he had said.

