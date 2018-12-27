Villagers lock hundreds of stray cows inside school, health centre in Uttar Pradesh for destroying crops

Hundreds of stray cows were kept locked inside a government school and primary health centre in Gorai village near Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh by farmers as the animals were destroying crops.

Around 700-800 stray cows were kept locked inside the premises from December 24 to December 25, as reported by news agency ANI. A farmer said, "The cows are destroying crops. We've been demanding cow shelters from the government but no action is being taken."

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh AK Sahni said that at least four people have been arrested and two cases filed for attacking the vehicles of the administration who were transporting the stray cows to shelters. He added that rumours were spread through WhatsApp that cows were being taken to be slaughtered. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

"Administration was transporting the stray cows to shelters when few people attacked the vehicles as rumours were spread through WhatsApp that cows were being taken to be slaughtered. 2 cases filed in this regard and 4 people have been arrested. Further probe on," said Sahni.

According to District Magistrate CB Singh, the administration has been directed to meet the village heads who will be entrusted to solve the issue. Cow shelters will be constructed in several villages, added Singh.

"We've received complaints that villagers locked stray cows in school and health centre. I have directed SDM to visit Gorai. Village heads will be given responsibility to solve the issue. We are in the process of constructing cow shelters in various villages," said Singh.