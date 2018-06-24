हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Violence cannot solve any problem: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi also referred to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, saying he worked for the unity and integrity of India.

New Delhi:  Violence and cruelty can never solve a problem and it is peace and non-violence which always win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Referring to Guru Nanak Dev and Kabir Das, he said they worked towards social harmony and fought against casteism. 

Talking about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the Prime Minister said the lesson to be learned from the incident is that "violence and cruelty can never solve any problem.

It is peace and non-violence, renunciation and martyrdom that is triumphant in the end".

