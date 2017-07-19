Violence declined, Naxal killing increased in 3 years: Govt

New Delhi: There has been a 22 percent decline in incidents of violence in the Naxal-affected states since the Narendra Modi government came to power three years ago, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Hasnraj G Ahir said that in Left Wing Extremism affected areas, during the last three years (July 2014-June 2017) there is reduction in incidents of violence by 22.25 percent (3,999 to 3,109) compared to the preceding three years (July 2011-June 2014).

He further said that an increase of 78 percent (228 to 406) was also witnessed in the "killing" of Maoist cadres during the same period, as compared to the preceding three years (July 2011-June 2014).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government took charge at the Centre in May 2014.